Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,545,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8%

NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

