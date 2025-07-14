Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,736 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,857,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after acquiring an additional 385,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,168,000 after acquiring an additional 357,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,036,000 after acquiring an additional 499,652 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

