Critical Survey: Mama’s Creations (MAMA) versus Its Rivals

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the "FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mama's Creations to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million $3.71 million 80.09 Mama’s Creations Competitors $8.11 billion $411.86 million 23.47

Mama’s Creations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Mama’s Creations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mama’s Creations Competitors 710 3432 3734 154 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mama’s Creations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Mama’s Creations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22% Mama’s Creations Competitors -3.60% -16.97% 1.87%

Summary

Mama’s Creations rivals beat Mama’s Creations on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

