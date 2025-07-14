SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

SOFI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,207.74. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

