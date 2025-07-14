Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $437.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

