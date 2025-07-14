OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 42,115 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 235.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $523.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 523,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,158,951.52. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.