Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Financial Analysis

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Flughafen Wien 20.54% 13.35% 9.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporacion America Airports and Flughafen Wien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus target price of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Flughafen Wien.

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Flughafen Wien”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 1.70 $282.67 million $0.86 22.36 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.52 $234.01 million $0.69 17.32

Corporacion America Airports has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien. Flughafen Wien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Flughafen Wien on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About Flughafen Wien

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.