PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $161.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PJT opened at $175.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.49. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $114.19 and a 12 month high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,269,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.