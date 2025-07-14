Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) & Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Critical Survey

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsui & Co. and Constellium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mitsui & Co. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Constellium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Constellium has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Constellium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellium is more favorable than Mitsui & Co..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.6% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Constellium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co. $96.29 billion 0.62 $5.94 billion $40.18 10.28 Constellium $7.34 billion 0.28 $56.00 million $0.46 30.70

Mitsui & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Constellium. Mitsui & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsui & Co. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellium has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Constellium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co. 6.12% 11.45% 5.28% Constellium 0.92% 7.74% 1.34%

Summary

Mitsui & Co. beats Constellium on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.