Signaturefd LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shell by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Shell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shell Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.32 on Monday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.