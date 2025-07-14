Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.21 Billion Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,206,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $141.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

