Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 260,982 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 320.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 260,982 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 2.7% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $10,935,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $6,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.