iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%
IVE opened at $197.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
