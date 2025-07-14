Apollon Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,999 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.78 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

