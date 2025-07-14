Firestone Capital Management Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

IWN stock opened at $164.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

