Leo Wealth LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $235.93 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

