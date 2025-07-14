Firestone Capital Management Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after buying an additional 813,660 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after buying an additional 7,569,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.