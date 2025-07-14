Leo Wealth LLC Has $997,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ACWX opened at $60.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Infrastructure Stocks Riding the U.S. Building Boom
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.