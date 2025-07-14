Leo Wealth LLC Has $997,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $60.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

