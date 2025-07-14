Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

