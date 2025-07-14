Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $248.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

