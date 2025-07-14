Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $389.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.20. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

