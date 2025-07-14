Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after acquiring an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Corning Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

