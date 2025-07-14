Check Capital Management Inc. CA Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in FedEx by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $236.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.66. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

