iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Cut by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.84 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

