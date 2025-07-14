LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

