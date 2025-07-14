TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,990 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,267 shares of company stock valued at $489,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of EXPO opened at $74.32 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

