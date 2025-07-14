Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,450 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Performance Food Group worth $54,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,899.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.