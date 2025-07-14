Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BFH. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BFH stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.