Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 15,054 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.