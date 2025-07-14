iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.