iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lessened by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

