Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 997 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 149,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTRB opened at $41.30 on Monday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

