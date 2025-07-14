Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1,663.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 736,301 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $106,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $134.21 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

