Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVR opened at $7,621.71 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,267.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7,418.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

