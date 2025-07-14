Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.11 per share, with a total value of $160,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 894,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,737,294.04. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,900. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

