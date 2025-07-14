SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $114.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

