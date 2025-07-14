9,257 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

