T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $227.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the sale, the director owned 647,381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,311,656,684.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.