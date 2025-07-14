Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,901 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

