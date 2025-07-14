Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,861 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after buying an additional 14,835,546 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,287,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 461,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

