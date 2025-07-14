Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 439,512 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1,191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,525,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 807,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,173,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,755,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 136,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

