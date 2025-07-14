KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) vs. Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) Head to Head Contrast

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 13.34, meaning that its stock price is 1,234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Caspian Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $709.30 million 0.05 -$53.00 million ($3.52) -0.55 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caspian Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLX Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -8.54% -981.82% -10.57% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Caspian Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 1 0 1 3.00 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. Given KLX Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Caspian Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; wireline services, including pump down perforating, logging, and pipe recover; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; cementing products and services; acidizing and pressure pumping services; and downhole completion tools, such as toe sleeves, wet shoe cementing bypass subs, composite plugs, dissolvable plugs, liner hangers, stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment, and retrievable completion tools. In addition, it provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. Further, the company provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

