Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,027 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after buying an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

