Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,066 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $67.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.3769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

