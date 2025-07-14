Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,688,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,723,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

