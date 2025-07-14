LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,010,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 595,300 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,339,000 after buying an additional 428,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.