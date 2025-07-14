TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 521,889 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

