LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Heico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 in the last 90 days. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI opened at $314.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $328.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.18.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

