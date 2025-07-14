TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 275,330 Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 275,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $171.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

