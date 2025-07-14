TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $64,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE DT opened at $51.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

